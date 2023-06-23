Corpus Christi law firm restoring history with a modern twist

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are several historic buildings around the city of Corpus Christi. But the Shoreline Terrace Motor Hotel is about to undergo a remarkable transformation with some help from a prominent law firm.

The Hilliard Law firm in Corpus Christi recently acquired the decades-old architectural gem and is all set to breathe new life into it.

Bob Hilliard works for the firm and said that the building means a lot to him.

“My law firm was the first tenant. We came in as a small law firm and rented a small space and we started to grow," Bob said.

After standing tall for centuries, the hotel is now being remodeled to showcase a blend of the classic charm and modern components.

“We’re in the final stages of renovating the exterior. It no longer has those unfortunate red stripes that it uses to have and the red roof, it’s a more respectful, settled color,” Bob said.

The firm's enthusiasm for this project is evident. Bob's son Alex Hilliard, a lawyer for the firm, said that it’s all about remembering where they started.

“Always remember where we came from, that’s why we care about the history of this building, that’s why we care about the past of how this building was created,” Alex said.

“I know that its history visually among so many generations of Corpus Christians is part of who everyone from Corpus Christi is,” Bob said.

The building’s renovations are expected to be completed in a year.

