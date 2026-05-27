Corpus Christi issued more than 1,000 drought fines in the past year, nearly half dismissed

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi has issued 1,087 fines related to its drought contingency plan between April 1, 2025 and April 1, 2026, according to data obtained through a public information request.

Fines peaked in the summer and fall, likely reflecting when Stage 3 restrictions took effect and the summer heat driving residents to water anyway.

The four most common violations were:

Prohibited lawn watering under Stage 3

Water in the gutter

Watering between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Prohibited irrigation under Stage 3

Nearly half of the fines have been dismissed in court.

Drought citations: Data breakdown

Source: Ch. 55, Art. XII; Drought Contingency Plan, March 2025, Sections 7, 10.2–10.4, 13

Total drought-related charges: 1,087 | Unique citations: 803

Charges by offense



Offense

Count

DCP/Code authority

Prohibited lawn watering – Stage 3

573

DCP §10.4; §7 non-essential use

Water in gutter

253

DCP §7 non-essential use

Watering 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

111

DCP §10.4

Prohibited irrigation – Stage 3

91

DCP §10.4; §7

Wrong day – Stage 1 or 2

18

DCP §§10.2–10.3

Prohibited vehicle washing – Stage 3

12

DCP §7 non-essential use

Foundation watering wrong day – Stage 3

8

DCP §10.4

Prohibited vehicle washing – Emergency Level 1 or 2

8

DCP §10.5

Prohibited constantly flowing water

5

DCP §7

Water spraying paved surface

3

DCP §7 non-essential use

Foundation watering wrong day – Stage 1, 2, 3

3

DCP §§10.2–10.4

Failure to post watering permit – Stage 3

1

DCP §10.4

Improper use of fire hydrant

1

DCP §7 non-essential use



Corpus Christi has been under drought restrictions since June 2022. Stage 3 restrictions began in December 2024.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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