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Corpus Christi issued more than 1,000 drought fines in the past year, nearly half dismissed

Corpus Christi has been under drought restrictions since June 2022. A public records request revealed more than 1,000 fines were issued in the past year.
City of C.C. will initiate Stage 3 Water Restrictions on Monday, Dec. 16
KRIS 6 News
A man waters his lawn.
City of C.C. will initiate Stage 3 Water Restrictions on Monday, Dec. 16
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CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi has issued 1,087 fines related to its drought contingency plan between April 1, 2025 and April 1, 2026, according to data obtained through a public information request.

Fines peaked in the summer and fall, likely reflecting when Stage 3 restrictions took effect and the summer heat driving residents to water anyway.

The four most common violations were:

  • Prohibited lawn watering under Stage 3
  • Water in the gutter
  • Watering between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
  • Prohibited irrigation under Stage 3

Nearly half of the fines have been dismissed in court.

Drought citations: Data breakdown
Source: Ch. 55, Art. XII; Drought Contingency Plan, March 2025, Sections 7, 10.2–10.4, 13
Total drought-related charges: 1,087 | Unique citations: 803
Charges by offense

Offense
Count
DCP/Code authority
Prohibited lawn watering – Stage 3
573
DCP §10.4; §7 non-essential use
Water in gutter
253
DCP §7 non-essential use
Watering 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
111
DCP §10.4
Prohibited irrigation – Stage 3
91
DCP §10.4; §7
Wrong day – Stage 1 or 2
18
DCP §§10.2–10.3
Prohibited vehicle washing – Stage 3
12
DCP §7 non-essential use
Foundation watering wrong day – Stage 3
8
DCP §10.4
Prohibited vehicle washing – Emergency Level 1 or 2
8
DCP §10.5
Prohibited constantly flowing water
5
DCP §7
Water spraying paved surface
3
DCP §7 non-essential use
Foundation watering wrong day – Stage 1, 2, 3
3
DCP §§10.2–10.4
Failure to post watering permit – Stage 3
1
DCP §10.4
Improper use of fire hydrant
1
DCP §7 non-essential use

Corpus Christi has been under drought restrictions since June 2022. Stage 3 restrictions began in December 2024.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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Corpus Christi's Water Crisis