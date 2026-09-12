'Corpus Christi is the city': Inde Navarrette draws on South Texas roots for X-Men Role

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Inde Navarrette may be best known for her role in Obsession, but she's now preparing for a new challenge and says the women of Corpus Christi are helping inspire her performance.

Navarrette has been cast as Rogue in Marvel Studios' upcoming X-Men film.

Because Rogue is from Mississippi and speaks with a Southern accent, Navarrette says her upbringing in Texas will help her bring authenticity to the role.

"I grew up in Texas for a good majority of my life, so honestly, those Southern women are really my favorite. Corpus Christi is the city specifically," she said in an interview.

Navarrette added that she plans to travel to Mississippi to further research the character and, as she put it, "do her justice."