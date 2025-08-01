Corpus Christi Independent School District hosts summer commencement

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District held its annual summer commencement on Thursday July 31.

Families, friends, and neighbors got to watch dozens of students walk across the stage at the Veterans Memorial High School Auditorium. The graduation hosted every student from the district.

Kris 6 News caught up with Joe De Leon, a graduate from Ray High School. De Leon, who experienced some hardships and setbacks during his high school career, expressed feelings of happiness and gratitude for achieving this milestone.

He adds that he was excited to have his family and friends cheer him on as he walked the stage.

When asked if he had any advice for anyone else going through some obstacles, De Leon replied with,

"Just keep your head up, just push through. Try to do he best you can and hope for the best."

He credits God for helping him get to where he is today.

De Leon graduated with a certificate certification from Del Mar for welding, and plans to return to get his associate's degree.

