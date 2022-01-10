Corpus Christi Hooks hosting job fair Jan. 18-19

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Do you like the sound of peanuts and Cracker Jack as you root for your home team while earning a paycheck? Well, here’s your chance! The Corpus Christi Hooks are hosting a job fair at Whataburger Field and you're invited.

The event will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18 and Wednesday, January 19.

Available positions include retail associate, grounds crew, promotions, production, Box Office associate, parking attendants, greeters and ushers, mascots, clean team members, bat boys and more. For a full list of job postings, CLICK HERE. You must apply online to be interviewed.

Face coverings are encouraged and proper social-distancing practices will be in place.

The Hooks open their 17th season on Friday, April 8.