Corpus Christi Fire Department wins rib eating contest

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual Rib Eating Contest, benefiting South Texas Special Olympics was held Thursday afternoon at the Texas Roadhouse restaurant.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department, police department, and members of the media, including KRIS 6 News anchor Pat Simon and reporter Eran Hami participated in the contest.

"We're trying to partner with our community and our law enforcement so we can help raise money and contribute and give back to the community", said Wes Fair with Texas Roadhouse.

CCFD won the contest for a second consecutive year, but the real winner is the community and the Special Olympics athletes.