Corpus Christi Fire Department shows support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Firefighters are going pink to support the fight against Breast Cancer.

Throughout the month of October, you'll see them wearing pink while on duty and in the community.

Firefighters are also selling shirts to raise money for Cancer research.

Firefighters are familiar with the challenges a Cancer diagnosis brings because they're at high risk of the disease. Studies show Cancer can be directly linked to chemicals found in smoke.

"All the proceeds from our shirt sales, which is about $100,000, we give back to the community. We also give, not much but a little bit, to firefighters in the surrounding area who are battling Cancer. That's just to kind of help offset cost for things like going to MD Anderson, " said Johhny Stobbs, President of Professional Firefighters of Corpus Christi.

Johnny Stobbs tells us they've sold about 5,500 shirts so far.

The T-shirts are $25 each and can be bought in person at the Corpus Christi Fire Association Hall.

