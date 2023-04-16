Corpus Christi Fire dealing with brush fire on Padre Island

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Its the season for brush fires and Padre Island, unfortunately, is no exception.

Corpus Christi Fire Department is currently dealing with a brush fire between Sea Pines Drive and Padre Island National Seashore.

According to officials, there are no homes or structures in danger and the fire is heading away from Park Road 22, towards the water. CCFD officials are working with PINS on how to deal with the fire once they see how far south it has gone.

Corpus Christi police are also at the scene directing traffic.

This is an ongoing investigation, KRIS 6 News will update once more information becomes available.

