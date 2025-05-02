Corpus Christi elementary student named 'Kindest Kid in America'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi elementary student is getting big recognition for her big heart, inspiring an entire school in the process.

Londyn Delbosque from Gloria Hicks Elementary was selected as the "Kindest Kid in America" through a program designed to combat bullying and promote kindness in schools.

"I love to be kind," Londyn said.

The recognition came as a surprise to her mother, Celeste Delbosque.

"I was like, oh my gosh, out of all the kids in the school, like, they picked her and it was exciting," Celeste said.

Londyn shows kindness in simple but meaningful ways.

"I tell my teachers that I love them," Londyn said.

Her parents say their daughter doesn't let anything stop her from showing kindness to everyone she meets, including challenges she faces with Down syndrome.

"I was crying. It makes me feel like we're doing something right. And I think, you know, despite her having Down syndrome and some of the obstacles she faces, she puts that aside and she's still kind to others," Celeste said.

Tony Jaramillo

The Kindest Kid in America program was created by Jessie Hanson in 2024. Hanson was inspired to start the initiative after experiencing bullying as a child, believing kindness can help end bullying and school violence.

"I knew that kindness was the thing that changed me when I was a bully and I was getting bullied and it was so hard. It's really hard for our children. They need tools, they need real psychology to help them," Hanson said.

As part of the honor, Londyn received a book about herself, co-authored by Corpus Christi junior high student Leilani Flores, who found inspiration in the project.

Tony Jaramillo

"If everybody in the world would just be kind and there was no violence in the world, everything would be perfect. That's why everybody says nobody's perfect because they're not kind," Flores said.

Londyn's story demonstrates how one act of kindness can spark many more.

Her book is now available, for more information click here.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

