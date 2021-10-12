Corpus Christi Downtown Management District giving out free plants

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Downtown Management District is replacing the downtown planters and giving away the old plants to whoever wants them.

"If you're an admirer of the DMD's planters in the district and wish you had some of your own, now's your chance," says an event page created by the Downtown Corpus Christi Facebook page.

The first plant pickup is going on until 3 p.m. Tuesday and there will be a second one on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at La Retama Park in downtown Corpus Christi.

The plants are available to anyone, free of charge, on a first-come-first-serve basis.