Corpus Christi Dia De Los Muertos street festival returns Oct. 28

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is an annual celebration in Mexico and many parts of the United States.

The holiday, celebrating life and death, falls on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2. Families create ofrendas or altars dedicated to family members who have passed away, and it is believed that their spirit returns to the living world to be reunited with their loved ones.

The Corpus Christi Dia De Los Muertos street festival is celebrating its 16th year and has become one of the region's most popular events.

"Goals of the event are to celebrate and honor the rich cultural heritage of Mexico and South Texas, educate and unite our community, draw tourists and residents to downtown CC, and promote our city," stated organizers.

The 2023 Dia de los Muertos Festival will be held on Saturday, October 28, from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. in downtown Corpus Christi.

There will be entertainment featured on three stages, including Latin-influenced rock and pop music, Mariachis, Ballet Folklorico, cultural dancers, youth performers, local DJs, and regional up-and-coming bands. The event also includes a Hecho a Mano Art Expo, kids’ activities, an ofrenda display in the Ritz Theater, art exhibitions, a lowrider car show, and various demonstrations.

Food trucks will be located around the festival grounds, as well as pop-up bars for drinks and refreshments.

Here is a list of other events scheduled for Oct. 28 at the 2023 Dia de los Muertos Festival:

FREE games and foam pit at the Festival's Kid's Corner. Win prizes from putt-putt and play with some orange foam in honor of Whataburger! Please note the foam fit will cause clothing to become wet, so pack some extra clothes or stop by the merch booth and buy an extra t-shirt! Get a fun creation made by Merlin the Magical Clown. He makes all sorts of fun balloon art that you won't want to miss out on. The Kid's Corner, sponsored by @whataburger , will be open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. during the festival.



Check out the Leal Brothers Lowriders car show. The car show has been a part of the Dia de los Muertos festival for years and continues to grow and capture the attention of visitors.

The Walk of Remembrance Ofrenda Display is not to be missed! A traditional, spiritual component, altars are created by community members and youth groups. At center stage is an elaborate community ofrenda honoring deceased Coastal Bend residents and a tribute area where visitors may honor loved ones.

K Space Contemporary will host the 13th Annual Extravagancia de Piñatas exhibition and competition for youth in conjunction with our annual Dia de Los Muertos Festivities. Local K-12 teachers and group leaders are invited to create piñatas with their youth groups, classes, and/or after-school clubs. Each participating group will receive a $30 supply allowance (limited to 2 allowances per school). Cash awards, based on popular vote, are given for the 1st and 2nd Place piñatas in three categories: Elementary (K-5), Middle School (6-8), and High School (9-12). Award money must be used for classroom supplies. The public is invited to vote for their favorite pinatas in person during the exhibition. Piñatas will also be posted on the Corpus Christi Dia de los Muertos Festival Facebook page for public voting from October 14 – November 8.

Numerous vendors will be set up across the festival grounds. For a list of the 2023 vendors, click here.Outdoor bars will be accepting both cash and credit card payments. Please have your ID ready. Every drink purchase benefits K Space Contemporary. Here is a schedule of the live entertainment:

L & F MAIN STAGE (located at Starr and Chaparral)

3:00 PM: Opening Ceremony

3:30 PM: Mariachi Mexicanisimo

4:30 PM: Ballet Folklorico Viva Mexico

5:00 PM: L.I.B.R.A

6:30 PM: La Union Columbiana

7:30 PM: La Comparsa Tempoal Vera Cruz, MX

8:00 PM: Los Garcia Bros.

9:30 PM: Las Fenix

11:00 PM: Super Estrella

La Retama Stage (On Mesquite St. next to La Retama Park)

3:00 PM: Los San Quilmeros

4:00 PM: DMD Presentation of La Katrina

5:00 PM: Chicas Rock

6:30: Grupo Basico

8:00 PM: Gilberto Perez, Jr. y sus Compadres featuring Cande Aguilar, Jr.

9:30 PM: Los Juanos

11:00 PM: Aguita Pa La Seca

Whataburger Kid's Stage (In the Kids Corner at Starr & Mesquite)

3:30 PM: Lezlie V., Team Dance, Teresa Saldivar

4:00 PM: House of Hip Hop

4:30 PM: Corpus Christi Downtown Karate

4:45 PM: Mariachi Paloma Blanca

5:00 PM: Kids Parade with DDLM Puppets & Mascots

5:30 PM: Kids Costume Contest

6:00 PM: Treasure Marshall

6:15 PM: Teresa Saldivar & Lezlie V.

6:30 PM: Lezlie V. and Friends

6:45 PM: Teresa Saldivar, Monica Lucido Clay

7:00 PM: DJ V7 Sonido

7:30 PM: Cervera, Ray HS, and all who want to dance!

8:00 PM: The Revalution

8:45 PM: La Comparsa Tempoal Vera Cruz, Mexico

9:00: Teresa Saldivar, Lezlie V. party finale!

The CCRTA is providing a free Park-N-Ride from 2:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. from the following locations:

From City Hall and County Courthouse parking lots - catch the bus on Leopard St. Also on Water St. & Schatzell St. (ADA Stop from City Hall)

From the Sandollar Parking Lot at Texas A & M University - CC.

*You'll be dropped off in the center of the festival at the DDLM Mural at Starr and Upper Broadway.

Parking is encouraged in the following areas:

RTA's Free Park-N-Ride from City Hall, County Courthouse, or TAMUCC's Sandollar Parking Lot. Another option is to take a ride service like Uber or Lyft.

Several adjacent streets are "No Parking" zones during the festival. Before you park, be sure to look for cones with small No Parking signs. They are sometimes hard to spot.

Paid Downtown Parking is available in multiple areas downtown.

Three nearby include: 1) Garage at Schatzel & Chaparral ($7.50) 2) Lot at Mesquite & Lomax 3) Lot at Water & Schatzel

