Corpus Christi comes together for the Annual Fallen Hero's Ceremony at the Nueces County Courthouse

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's National Police Week across the country and right here in the Coastal Bend. On Wednesday, a special ceremony was held at the Nueces County Courthouse.

Different law enforcement officers, along with the elected officials and the public, gathered to pay their respects to these fallen heroes. Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper explained how much the event means to him.

"Today we celebrated their service, their commitment and their ultimate sacrifice to the City of Corpus Christi, the Port of Corpus Christi, and Nueces County," Hooper said.

This memorial wall has 30 names from Nueces County, all from different law enforcement agencies.

Sheriff Hooper explained why the memorial wall has significant importance.

"If it wasn't for the names on the wall, many of us in the community would forget these men who gave their lives. But the families they live with that loss every single day. So please include them in your prayers as well," Sheriff Hooper.

