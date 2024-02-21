Corpus Christi City Council votes to annex 82 acres of London ISD

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — This Tuesday, the Corpus Christi City Council gave the green light to annex about 82 acres of land into Corpus Christi. The new addition is at the Northwest corner of FM 43/Weber Road and London Pirate Road. This will allow London Independent School District to access city services like wastewater, police and fire.

Gil Hernandez, Council Member for District 5, gave his thoughts on the annexation. "It’s probably just better for them in the sense to making sure they have the city services available to them. Also, from their perspective, by utilizing our wastewater system, they can remove their septic tanks and have more space for construction in the future," Hernandez said.

Hernandez said because the district does not pay property taxes, the city will operate at a loss for this annexation, but says it is important to provide the services to keep students and staff safe.

