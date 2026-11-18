CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KXXV) — The decision to cancel short-term rentals in single-family districts has been delayed until next month.

The Corpus Christi City Council has decided to delay the decision until Dec. 15 after public outcry from short term rental property managers.

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Corpus Christi could ban short-term rentals in single-family districts as owners fight back

A short-term rental is considered anything rented out less than 30 days at a time, putting 278 properties in jeopardy across the city.

The issue first came before council on Aug. 25 when council members discussed amending short-term rental regulations after complaints that Chris Munro — the managing partner of the largest short-term rental operator in Corpus Christi — was circumventing rules that say only a certain amount of properties can be in a residential neighborhood.

Munro has since filed a "Notice of Claim" about the city's short-term rental rules — a step taken 3 months before a potential lawsuit.

"Our department is currently reviewing the claim," Buck Brice, interim city attorney for Corpus Christi, said.

Ocean Drive residents say short term rentals have 'ruined' their neighborhood.

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Meanwhile, the city has paused approval of short-term rental permits in single-family neighborhoods.