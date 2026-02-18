Corpus Christi City Council approved a resolution to increase parking fees on Mustang and North Padre Islands

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council approved a proposal to increase parking fees on Mustang and North Padre Islands during their meeting.

The proposal will raise annual beach parking permits from $12 to $20 starting in January 2027. The fee increase is part of an agreement between Corpus Christi, Port Aransas, and Nueces County.

City staff say the current permit price no longer covers the rising costs of beach maintenance. The current agreement has been in place since 2002, with only one fee increase in 2004.

The approval is part of a multi-step process. All three entities must agree to the changes before the resolution is sent to the Texas General Land Office for final approval. That process takes about six months. If approved, the new rate would take effect January 2027.

