Corpus Christi City Council advances new short-term rental restrictions

During Tuesday's City Council meeting, the Council approved amendments to the proposed short-term rental ordinance.

This includes a ban on short-term rentals (STR) in single-family zoning districts.

If the ordinance passes on second reading at the November 17 meeting, beginning in January 1, the City of Corpus Christi will change how it regulates short-term rentals.

The new rules focus on several main areas:



STRs will be prohibited in all single-family zoning districts.

Properties must pass inspections, have required safety equipment (like smoke detectors), and meet minimum bathroom-to-guest standards.

There are strict limits on noise and off-street parking, plus specific rules for handling garbage.

The city will use a progressive system of fines and administrative hearings to crack down on rule-breakers.

This new ordinance will be presented to the City Council on Tuesday, November 17, for its second and final reading.