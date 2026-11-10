Corpus Christi City Council advances new short-term rental restrictions

During Tuesday's City Council meeting, the Council approved amendments to the proposed short-term rental ordinance.
This includes a ban on short-term rentals (STR) in single-family zoning districts.
If the ordinance passes on second reading at the November 17 meeting, beginning in January 1, the City of Corpus Christi will change how it regulates short-term rentals.
The new rules focus on several main areas:
- STRs will be prohibited in all single-family zoning districts.
- Properties must pass inspections, have required safety equipment (like smoke detectors), and meet minimum bathroom-to-guest standards.
- There are strict limits on noise and off-street parking, plus specific rules for handling garbage.
- The city will use a progressive system of fines and administrative hearings to crack down on rule-breakers.
This new ordinance will be presented to the City Council on Tuesday, November 17, for its second and final reading.