Corpus Christi cancels 25th annual Cesar Chavez March as organizers shift focus to support survivors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 25th annual Cesar Chavez March in Corpus Christi scheduled for next Saturday has been canceled.

Local march organizer Nancy Vera, president of CCAFT, told Nina Martinez from our sister station KAJA Telemundo about the decision, saying the situation has caused her deep concern and sadness. Labor activist Dolores Huerta was supposed to attend the event.

"I thought what courage, what valor, in saying these things that should inspire all women to come forward. She's a survivor, she doesn't want to be called a victim because she's a survivor," Vera said.

Vera added that at the local level, the movement is shifting its focus toward creating spaces for dialogue, education, and support for survivors, while continuing the fight for farmworker rights.

"As unions who have sponsored labor, who have always devoted our work to the working families, to the children, to education to fair wages and dignity in the work place, I think that we must carry on that legacy of Dolores Huerta," Vera said.

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