Corpus Christi businesses feeling impact of construction on Alameda and Everhart

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction on Everhart and Alameda has many business owners frustrated when it comes maintaining a consistent flow of shoppers.

Marcus Lozano, the owner of bird shop Feathered Friends, said that he is having trouble with the getting the essentials for his shop.

“We’re having some difficulties receiving our packaging, products, and things like that,” Lozano said.

The streets are torn up, causing limited access to these establishments. The construction, intended to improve roads and sidewalks, is now having unintended consequences on the livelihoods of the businesses here.

“I know what to expect at this point,” Loranzo said. “After being on business for 10 years, we know what our sales are going to be, we know what our projections are going to be and we’re below where we were last year and the year before.”

However, many business owners argue that the construction is causing more harm than good.

Reflexology owner Eunice Maldonada said that she is feeling the impacts of the construction.

“We have had other business here that have had a 20% decrease,” Maldonada said. “I have had a 20% decrease in the walk ins that come in. On a daily basis we would see 3 to 4 walk ins, who was just pass by on the corner of Alameda and Everhart.”

KRIS 6 News reached out to city’s assistant director of engineering, Brett Van Hazel, to ask about the access roads to these businesses.

"We haven't eliminated any access to residence or business either inside the construction area or outside,” Van Hazel said. “So, there's access everywhere throughout the construction as we get in to do work.”

As construction persists on Everhart and Alameda, business owners said people should still support local business.

“You can still get to the store. Alameda is open in both directions,” Lozano said. “There’s still ways to get here and supporting small business is just really the key to community.”

The city told KRIS 6 News that phase one of the project is expected to be completed in February 2024.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.