Corpus Christi budget input meetings move to virtual due to spike in COVID-19 cases

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi is offering public input sessions to receive community feedback on their proposed FY2022 budget. While they were scheduled to be in-person, due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the city has decided to move the sessions into a virtual format.

The city says that each input session will include a brief presentation and a short budget video. The mayor, respective district council member, at-large council members, City Manager Peter Zanoni, and city staff will be in attendance virtually to answer questions submitted by residents.

The first session will be for District One on Monday, August 9 at 6:00 p.m. You can submit your questions and comments by calling 361-826-2489, or by submitting them online HERE.

To see which district you fall in, click here.