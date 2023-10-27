Corpus Christi Athletic Club expands with upcoming pickleball complex

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Athletic Club continues to grow.

On Friday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for its new pickleball complex.

The new facility will hold eight state-of-the-art indoor courts, as well as other amenities to enjoy.

"The other thing that we're doing is we're expanding our fitness area," said general manager Tom Deimler. "We're going to have four times the fitness space that we currently have with cutting edge, state-of-the-art equipment that's going to be the most amazing place in Corpus Christi to work out."

Officials said the design of the project took about six to eight months. They hope to have the finishing touches complete by October 2024.