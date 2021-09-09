Corpus Christi artist featured by Whataburger Museum of Art

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local artist's piece has been chosen to become a part of the Whataburger Museum of Art.

Mayra Zamora's piece, entitled El Whataburger and made using sharpie on paper, was shared by the Whataburger Museum of Art Instagram page Wednesday.

"Mayra! Your “El Whataburger” is “el mejor”! We love the vivid colors and detailed linework — thank you for your beautiful WMOA submission!" said the post.



According to Zamora's website, which features more of her amazing work, she was born in Austin and raised in the small town of Tivoli, Texas before receiving her Bachelor’s Degree in Art and Master’s Degree in Secondary Education from Texas A&M University at Corpus Christi.

Zamora has an award for Young Alumnus by TAMU-CC, La Estrella Award in Arts & Humanities by the Hispanic Women’s Network of Texas. The freelance artist has created murals for Stripes Convenience Stores, the Art Center of Corpus Christi, and K Space Contemporary and has participated in exhibitions in Texas, New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami.

The Whataburger Museum of Art was established to highlight Whataburger-related artwork from fans of the popular fast-food burger restaurant that was founded in Corpus Christi in 1950.

"The collection features artists from cities across our 10-state footprint and beyond," says the Whataburger website. "It includes a variety of perspectives and interpretations of Whataburger fandom, with the artwork sourced through Instagram and online galleries."

The collection of art is available to view on the Instagram page where people can also submit their own pieces.

