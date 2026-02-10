Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Corpus Christi approves deal to provide 2 million gallons of treated wastewater daily

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council approved a five-year agreement with Flint Hills Resources that could provide up to 2 million gallons per day of treated wastewater for industrial use, helping ease the city's water shortage during the ongoing drought.

Under the new deal, Flint Hills Resources will process the water at the Allison Treatment Plant and use it at its West Refinery. By providing the company with an alternative to drinking water, the city can preserve potable water for residents and businesses.

The agreement will also create a new revenue stream for Corpus Christi. Flint Hills Resources will pay all costs to install and operate the processing equipment at the treatment plant.

The deal includes phases that could start with 1 million gallons per day and expand to 2 million gallons. The agreement can be renewed for another five years.

