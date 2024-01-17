Corpus Christi Animal Care Services receive over 600 calls as cold weather sparks concerns for pets

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Last week, we reminded the public of the ordinancethat says the city may fine pet owners up to $5,000 for leaving pets outside unsupervised when the feel-like temperature is at or below 32 degrees.

This did not stop pet owners around Corpus Christi from doing just that.

In a statement, the city says they received 609 calls about animals outside, but they were able to gather 112 animals.

City officials say all the calls were regarding stray/roaming animals, and residents' failure to provide shelter, food and water.

One resident says he is upset with the way people continue to treat their pets during severe weather.

"Animals can feel pain. They can feel the heat, they can feel the cold. They have feelings too. It's just not right what they're doing," said Jesus Saenz.

The city says since December of 2022, they have received 1035 severe weather-related calls and taken in 257 animals since the ordinance started.

They also say the calls were not relegated to any specific part of Corpus Christi, but rather a mixture of the entire city.

Animal Care Services has been making sure no animal is neglected. With overwhelming community support Animal Care Services were able to foster 22 animals and adopt out 12.

