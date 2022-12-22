Watch Now
Corpus Christi Animal Care Services partners with Tropical Smoothie Café for pet adoption event

Posted at 8:43 AM, Dec 22, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Winter season is a perfect time to adopt a pet to cuddle with and keep you warm.

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services is hosting a free adoption event on Thursday, Dec. 22.

The organization is partnering with Tropical Smoothie Café to help empty shelters. Today's event is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 7514 SPID, Suite 101.

"Make sure to swing by grab a drink and see our furry friends," said CCACS staff.

CCACS will have dogs on-site ready to go home with you -- just in time for the holidays.

