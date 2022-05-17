Corpus Christi air quality soon to be impacted by smoke and Saharan dust

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Saharan dust and smoke from agricultural burns in Mexico have resulted in the city of Corpus Christi issuing a warning about reduced air quality in the area.

Corpus Christi, along with the Rio Grande Valley and Victoria could experience increased particle pollution because of the seasonal burns in Mexico and Central America, but are expected to only reach the "moderate" designation.

Saharan dust also is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend, affecting the area Sunday through Monday, further reducing local air-quality levels. The dust is the result of very dry air filled that mixes with desert dust.

The TCEQ recommends people who are sensitive to particle pollution, such as people who suffer from allergies or asthma, to consider reducing their activity levels or reducing their time outdoors for the remainder of the week.

The city said in a news release that the dust can lead to symptoms similar to those of allergies, but that the dust technically is not an allergen; it's an irritant. For this reason, allergy medicines may not be effective if you have dust-related symptoms.