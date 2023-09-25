Corpus Christ Police Detectives need help in identifying a person of interest

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christ Police Detectives need your help in identifying this person of interest involved in a theft back in August 2023.

If you have any information about this person, please call CCPD's Criminal Investigation Division at 361-886-2840.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS or submit the information online here.

Information provided to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.

CCPD

