Continuous sexual abuse of a child suspects sought by police

CORPUS CHRISTI POLICE DEPT.
Photo: 35-year-old Damon Villarreal and 33-year-old Teresa Hernandez who both have an outstanding warrant for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child or Children ($200,000 Bond each).
Damon Villarreal and Teresa Hernandez
Posted at 5:11 PM, Jul 16, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police department is asking for your help to locate 35-year-old Damon Villarreal and 33-year-old Teresa Hernandez who both have an outstanding warrant for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child or Children ($200,000 Bond each).

Villarreal is described as a 35-year-old male who stands 5′ 07″, weighs approximately 185 pounds, with brown eyes and a bald head.

Villarreal has several tattoos on his head, neck and face.

Hernandez is described as a 33-year-old female who stands 5′ 02″, weighs approximately 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know how to locate either Villarreal or Hernandez, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C&T, it can earn you a cash reward.

