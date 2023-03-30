Continuous Medicaid eligibility to end March 31

Viewers might want to check their mail if they don't do so regularly, and have been receiving Medicaid benefits.

Texas Health and Human Services has been reminding recipients to renew their benefits or provide more information to keep them on the national health insurance program.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government declared a public health emergency and passed a law that allowed people to automatically keep Medicaid coverage (continuous Medicaid).

Based on the new federal law, continuous Medicaid eligibility will end on March 31. Now, people need to renew their benefits or double check and ensure coverage will continue if eligible.

If recipients don't respond to THHS, they could lose their coverage.

According to state data, the number of people using the health care program has grown by about two million in the Lone Star State.

HHS provided the following information for those who received Medicaid in the past:



If you don’t already have one, create an account at YourTexasBenefits.com or on the Your Texas Benefits mobile app.

Read the Create a Your Texas Benefits Account handout (PDF). Report any changes (such as address, phone number, pregnancy or household member changes) to ensure you get notices from HHS

Read the Report Changes handout (PDF).

The best way to report changes is online at YourTexasBenefits.com or on the Your Texas Benefits mobile app. You can also submit information by mail or fax, by calling 2-1-1 and choosing Option 2 after picking a language, or by going to your local eligibility office or a community partner. To locate an HHSC office or community partner, visit yourtexasbenefits.com/Screener/FindanOffice. Return renewal packets or requests for information as soon as possible.

Read the Renew Your Benefits handout (PDF).

If you have a Your Texas Benefits account, your renewal notice will be sent electronically. If you don’t have an account, notices will be mailed in a yellow envelope that says Action Required in red.

Reporting changes and renewing in a timely manner helps ensure coverage will continue if you are still eligible

If you respond to renewal or information requests on time, your coverage will continue while we review your eligibility.

To learn more, read the End of Continuous Medicaid Coverage FAQ (PDF).

For further assistance locally, the Coastal Bend Food Bank's Social Services team can help. They provide application assistance for 11 counties in the Coastal Bend.

As case navigators, Social Services Lead Angela Gonzales and her partner can assist people and also show residents other community resources that are available.

"It's important because it takes the load off of them financially. So if anyone is low income and they qualify for Medicaid they should definitely apply." Gonzalez said. "We're really good about telling them what they need to help them get approved or keep their benefits coming by getting their renewal."

For more information residents can call the Coastal Bend Food Bank and get connected with the Social Services department at (361) 887-6291 or click here to visit the food bank's website.