CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction on the new Mary Carroll High School campus is making steady progress.

According to CCISD Director of Communications Leanne Libby, construction is more than 60% complete.

Work continues on the exterior and interior of the school, including the athletic fields and driveways.

The new campus is located at the corner of Kostoryz Rd. and Saratoga Blvd.

It's expected to be ready for students by August 2022.