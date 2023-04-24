Construction crane in the Harbor bridge project catches fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fiery incident on Saturday caused quite a ruckus for the Corpus Christi Fire Department.

According to a press release from city officials, at approximately 7:34 p.m. on April 22, CCFD responded to a contained fire on a construction crane at the Harbor Bridge Project site.

Onlookers at the Corpus Christi Hooks baseball game also noticed the fire from the stands below.

The fire was put out and several agencies, including the Texas Department of Transportation, CCFD and the POrt of Corpus Christi Police Department, are investigating how the fire started, city officials state.

Flatiron Dragados LCC, the developer for the Harbor Bridge project, is also currently looking into the cause of the fire.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.