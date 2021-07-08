Consistent rainfall causing sewer backups, road closures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the Coastal Bend continues to experience large amounts of rain over the next few days, the city of Corpus Christi will continue to monitor and stabilize conditions created by the downpours.

Oso Creek is forecast to reach the 24-foot stage by Thursday morning, possibly resulting in lowland flooding from the Violet area to Oso Bay. The city's Public Works Department will continue to monitor Oso Creek, La Volla Creek, the Island and Flour Bluff as they work to keep the roads safe for drivers.

Flooding has already resulted in short-term street closures in Flour Bluff. The city asks that you do not drive around barricades, and try to drive slower than usual and turn your headlights on if you have to be on the roads.

Additionally, the heavy rains are causing some residents to experience sewer backups in several different residential areas. The city says this is a direct sign the sewer distribution system is overwhelmed and full of rainwater.

Officials are asking those involved to "be patient, stop flushing toilets and stop using drains in homes until the rain subsides so the sewer system can catch up."

You can call 361-826-CITY (2489) to have a technician service your issue.