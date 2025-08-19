Congressman Vicente Gonzalez 'ready' for redistricting map

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Democratic Congressman Vicente Gonzalez represents the 34th District, stretching from Brownsville all the way up to Kingsville. He speaks with anchor Clara Benitez-Cortez, on his upbringing in Corpus Christi and where it has lead him now. Congressman Gonzalez touches on the redistricting battle and how it will impact his constituents in South Texas.

Congressman Gonzalez is no stranger to changes in redistricting, he speaks about his time representing the 15th District and moving over to the 34th District. As the battle for South Texas ramps up, Congressman Vicente Gonzalez states he is a survivor - as he remained to keep his district against backed Republicans.

According to Rep. Gonzalez, if the proposed map passes by state lawmakers which he believe it will - he will lose Hidalgo County which he has represented for several years and gain parts of Nueces County.

