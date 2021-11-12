Complaints roll in over foul smell in Southside neighborhood

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In the last few weeks, a bad odor has overwhelmed some around the area of Saratoga Boulevard and Staples Street.

Even Mayor Paulette Guajardo said the city has received some complaints about the stench.

Some in the area have said hey haven't noticed anything. Others have said the order has become bothersome.

“Just the customers telling us that it smells in here and that they kind of make a face," Shaye Willoughby said, employee at Sally Beauty. "So, it kind of makes the environment kind of feel uncomfortable. That they’re not having a good experience with our store. So yeah, it has been a problem.”

A spokesperson with the city's public works department said crews were out Friday checking on a possible source of the smell. They confirmed there was no bad odor coming from the sewers in the area.

