'Community really came together': Outpour of support for shooting victim Alexis Gonzalez

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday at the Valencia building on the south side of Corpus Christi, a benefit was held for Alexis Gonzalez. She was killed in a shooting on Persimmon Street on February 5.

"It's been a tragic month for a lot of people. I'm just here to do the right thing," said Pete Trevino.

Trevino is known for helping the community during times of need the way he knows best — by making barbecue. So when he got the call to help a grieving family, he answered.

"Here we are. It was a tiring process. Everyone put in work and donated stuff. The community really came together," said Trevino.

All this work is for Alexis Gonzalez, who was shot and killed when a fight escalated. Shots were fired, killing Gonzalez and injuring 4 other people.

At the benefit, the Silva family was there. They also experienced this type of loss when their daughter was killed due to gun violence on New Year's Eve near Everhart Road.

Robert Silva says they wanted to show their support.

"I've told them the same thing others have shared with me, but it's not going away; it's hard. This is something we have to deal with on a daily basis," said Silva.

Alexis Gonzalez's mom, Celina Pena, said it had been a difficult time.

"I just don't understand why anybody would want to take her from this world — at all," said Pena.

As Pena mourns the loss of her daughter, she's happy to see the Corpus Christi community show up.

"It will help out a lot for her funeral expenses and getting her what she needs, as far as making everything for her because, like I said, I didn't know what to do or where to start," said Pena.

Three men — 22-year-old Jacob Salomon, 19-year-old Freddy Davis, and 22-year-old Attrieon Sherrill have been arrested in connection with the death of Alexis Gonzalez.

All three men are facing murder charges in the case.

