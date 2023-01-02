Community mourning after young girl dies from injuries in shooting on New Year's Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police are investigating a shooting on the city's south side that left one young girl dead on New Year's Day.

Officers were called to the 6600 block of Everhart in reference to a shooting victim at approximately 12:01 am on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim had been transported to a local hospital by her family members.

"Officers arrived at a local hospital as the victim was arriving. Officers were later advised that the juvenile female succumbed to her injuries," said CCPD in a press release on Sunday afternoon.

It is unclear how the girl was struck by gunfire, but many people on social media apps have speculated that the young girl could have been randomly struck by a falling bullet as many people fire their guns on New Year's Eve.

A prayer vigil was held for the victim on Sunday night and dozens of people from the community gathered to show their support.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are actively investigating this incident and as of Sunday night, no arrests have been made.

Police have not released the victim's name or age yet because they are still investigating Sunday morning's senseless tragedy.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this incident, you are urged to call 361-886-2600. You may also call Crime Stoppers at (361)888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=. The information you provide to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.