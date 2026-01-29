Community honors Dr. Hector P. Garcia on 112th birthday at memorial ceremony

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A ceremony at Seaside Memorial Cemetery today honored Dr. Hector P. Garcia on what would have been his 112th birthday, celebrating the civil rights leader's enduring legacy that continues to inspire generations.

The American G.I. Forum organized the tribute, featuring performances by the Veterans Band and honors presented by members of the Moody High School ROTC. The event brought together community members to remember Garcia's significant contributions to veterans' rights and civil rights advocacy.

Veteran Ram Chavez served as the guest speaker for the ceremony. Speaking in Spanish, Chavez reflected on Garcia's motivations and character.

"He did a lot for his people. And he didn't do it for fame or for money. He did it because he loved his people... He did it because he wanted them to advance," Chavez said.

KRIS 6

Dr. Garcia's work for veterans and civil rights continues to leave a lasting impact on the community, with his advocacy efforts serving as inspiration for ongoing social justice initiatives.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!