Community helping out family in need following fatal car crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A family is raising money for funeral expenses following a car crash that killed two ten-month-old girls.

The donation page was started by the uncle of the children on Sunday, with the goal of raising $15,000. Over the first 24 hours, the page raised nearly $16,000, with one donation made anonymously for $2,000, and at least one donation has been made from as far away as Florida.

A woman who teaches the victims' sibling donated money and left a message about how their older brother Josiah always spoke about his siblings in class.

People have also reached out to the family to offer help during this time. Adrian Alaniz, a Sinton resident and business owner, reached out to the family to donate floral arrangements for the funeral.

“Seeing this tragedy, it really touched me and I hope that this donation can bring comfort to the family who is experiencing such sadness in such a difficult time,” he said.

Alaniz recently lost his grandfather, so he knows what it's like to lose a family member, and wanted to make things easier for the family.

“Two months ago, I lost my grandfather, who was very close to me. I know in a time like this, you’re not really thinking about flowers. I know that the family must be going through so much. When my grandfather passed away, we really weren’t thinking about flowers, and we had some downtime where we had to make arraignments for flowers. So, I was just happy to provide this service for the family,” he said.