Community gathers to remember beloved convenience store owner

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's been 9-years since Ben Mustafa's life was tragically cut short in a fatal shooting at his convenience store at Ayers and Brownlee. Every year since his family has put on a community memorial.

Friday evening that memorial was held outside of his famous convenience store. Friends and dignitaries from around the city were there to pay tribute to Mustafa's legacy.

Ben Mustafa was just 59 years old when he was gunned down in 2014. In all, three people were arrested in connection to this killing. Daniel Garcia was sentenced to life in prison. The others were sentenced to 20 years and 45 years in prison.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.