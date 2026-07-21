Community foundation organizes benefit to cover funeral costs for 5 Sinton crash victims

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi community foundation is organizing a benefit event to help cover the funeral costs of five people killed in a crash in Sinton over the weekend.

Pete Trevino and the Big Bertha Foundation are hosting the fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 2, at the VFW on Ayers Street, beginning at 11 a.m. and running until food sells out.

Trevino said the event is personal. His close friend, Stacy Martinez, lost her mother, aunt, uncle and cousin in the crash.

"I get the phone call from my friend Stacy and she's like, Pete, that was my mom and my aunt, my uncle and my cousin. I was like, oh my God... I'm here for her and her family. You know, we're going to get this done as a community," Trevino said.

Trevino said this is the first time in the history of the foundation that he has organized a fundraiser to cover five burials at once. He is currently working in Colorado City, Texas — about 6 hours away — but said he will return to Corpus Christi to be there in person.

The foundation is asking for food donations, including pulled pork, boxes of sausage, chips, sodas, drinks and lunch bags. Monetary donations are also being accepted and will go directly to the family. Volunteers are also needed to help serve and prepare plates at the event.

Those who cannot attend in person can still make a monetary donation. For more information or to make a donation, visit bigberthafoundation.org.

The crash that prompted the fundraiser happened Saturday morning at the intersection of Highway 77 and State Route 89. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers said a Jeep failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a pickup truck. All five passengers in the Jeep were killed. A father and his two children who were in the pickup truck survived without serious injuries.

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera urged drivers to use caution at the intersection.

The Texas Department of Public Safety continues to investigate the crash.

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