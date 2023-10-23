Committee to discuss the impact of Christus Spohn's decision on the community

CORPUS CHRISTI, T X — The fallout continued after Christus Spohn Hospital announced it was ending its Emergency Medicine Residency Program.

Last Thursday, Nueces County Commissioners held a special meeting with the county's Health District, and several medical professionals expressed their concerns about doing away with the program.

Many mentioned resident physicians who train in our hospitals often stay here to work after their residency is over. While others said if Spohn ends the program, it would lead to longer wait times at the local emergency rooms due to fewer physicians.

In the end, Judge Connie Scott announced the creation of a committee to discuss the impact of Spohn's decision further.

The committee will meet on Monday, Oct. 23, at the Nueces County Courthouse.

