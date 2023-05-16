Commemorative Air Force Museum continues to preserve oral histories of veterans

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The McCampbell-Porter-Ingleside Airport is home to the Maxine Flournoy Third Coast Commemorative Air Force Museum. Many historians, volunteers, and veterans host different exhibits to preserve the memories and oral histories of United States Veterans.

The museum also pays homage to many war heroes that have had a major impact on the Coastal Bend, such as Bob Edlin. Edlin lived in Corpus Christi and had an auction house near Ocean Drive. He played a significant role in the United States Army during World War II.

Mark Lincecum will present an exclusive audio recording featuring Bob Edlin's military missions and experiences. The audio tapes will be presented by Lincerum during a special lecture at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Third Coast Commemorative Air Force Museum.

The Third Coast Squadron Commemorative Air Force Museum is located at 3141 FM3512 H11, Aransas Pass, TX 78336. This Coastal Bend gem features a Stearman WWII Bi-plane, a Hall of Fame, documents, medals, awards, and lectures. The Bi-plane is available for the public to ride for $150 per 15 minutes.

Frances Sawyer, a volunteer at the Third Coast Commemorative Air Force Museum, says it is important to preserve the war experiences of veterans in order to understand the history of our country and the place we call home.

"Bob Edlin made a huge significance in World War II. He was in the army, he was a foot soldier. He was engaged in all the battles in Europe. He was one of those veterans that had a distinguished career in the military," said Frances Sawyer, a volunteer at CAF.

Sawyer said she was surprised to learn about Edlin's impact on the United States and the fact that Edlin called Corpus Christi his home for over 30 years.

"We continue to look toward to the future as we remember the past. We have an exciting, growth-oriented museum dedicated to collecting and preserving artifacts and oral histories from our veterans," said organizers.

For more information on Mark Lincecum's lecture about Bob Edlin, call Frances at 361-776-0946 or visit the Maxine Flournoy Third Coast Commemorative Air Force Museum's Facebook page here.

WHAT:

Special lecture by Mark Lincecum on audio recordings from Bob Edlin's war experiences.

WHEN:

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.