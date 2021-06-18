Commemorating Juneteenth in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Juneteenth is celebrated every June 19. It commemorates the struggles against slavery and celebrates freedom.

On June 19, 1865, African Americans in Galveston were told they were free two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the emancipation proclamation in 1863.

K.D. Logan who runs 361 CC Radio says he was thankful President Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday.

"I am only four generations away from being a slave," he said. "So when I heard the news that it was a holiday, I rejoiced it, I was so honored and I was blessed."

Logan said that there is still much to do when it comes to African American issues in America.

"We can join hands together and have a great time, but I still believe this is one piece to the puzzle. "

Tina Butler with the Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education agreed.

"It's just like a hurdle we have overcome and hopefully people will now understand what Juneteenth is and begin to recognize it," she said.

They both say that change happens locally and not in Washington D.C., and that people should be treated with the dignity we all deserve.

