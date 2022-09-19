Colton Wade donated 5 organs, saving 4 lives. His story lives on

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Family and friends tell KRIS6 News that Colton Wade was a kind, giving and friendly person.

His main passion was driving his red sports car.

And through his love of cars they hosted "Colton’s Cars for Life Meet and Car Run" as a way to celebrate Wade and the lives he saved with the gift of organ donation.

“I’ve met so many people because of him. I miss him of course but he still lives on with us every single day,” said Wades sister, Taylor Wade.

Taylor Wade said she thinks of her brother every single day and the legacy he created through donation. Wade donated 5 organs saving 4 lives.

Liz Kyser, a family friend was deeply impacted by Wades decision to donate his organs.

“After seeing what my friends go through what they went through. When I renewed my license this June, I am now an organ donor,” Kyser said.

After a year of grieving, Wades mother, Jennifer Wade is sharing her son’s story.

“To those 4 people whose lives it saved. It means everything in the world because they’re able to come home with their lives,” she said.

Wade advocates for the Southwest Transplant Alliance. The alliance is a nonprofit organization that helps coordinate the recovery and allocation of donated organs and tissue across 89 Texas counties.

“We just want to give something back to them for all the help they gave us and honor Colton’s memory for the hero he was when he passed,” said Wade.

During his memorial the Wade family gathered donations and spread awareness of organ donation.

To learn more about the southwest transplant alliance, click here.

