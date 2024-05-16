Watch Now
Collier Pool temporarily closed to replace equipment

Posted at 12:42 PM, May 16, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Collier Pool near Gollihar and Carroll Lane is closed for repairs yet once again.

The City's Parks and Recreation Department says the pool is temporarily closed so a motor pump can be replaced.

This is at least the fourth time that the Collier pool has closed for repairs since undergoing a $2.5 million upgrade in 2017.

The Parks and Recreation Department does not have a timeline on when the current repairs will wrap up. The public will be notified when the repairs are completed and the pool reopens.

Hours of Operation for other city pools:

Oso Pool (until further notice)

  • Monday – Friday: Lap Swim from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 am; 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Open Swim from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Saturday – Sunday: Open Swim from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Corpus Christi Natatorium, 3202 Cabaniss Parkway

  • Monday – Friday: Lap Swim 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Saturday – Sunday: 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • May 20-24 (Monday-Friday) – CLOSED for CCISD scheduled maintenance.  
