Collier Pool temporarily closed due to maintenance issues

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department has closed the Collier Pool on Harris Drive to replace a cracked head gasket.

This isn’t the first time the pool has shut down due to maintenance issues. Back in 2020, the pool closed down because of a problem with a re-circulation pump. This same pump caused issues in 2017.

City Councilwoman for District Two Sylvia Campos said like anything, things sometimes will need repairs.

Although she is working closely with the city to stay on top of situations like these, there are always room for improvements to avoid these issues.

"With Mr. Dod, our director of Parks and Recreation, hopefully we are doing a better job, but we can always improve," she said.

Director of Parks and Recreations Robert Dod sent KRIS 6 News a statement saying the pool will reopen Thursday morning at it's regular schedule.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.