Cole Park Skate Park repairs update

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Cole Park Skate Park is just weeks from reopening. The Skate Park was built in 2008 and after fourteen years repairs are being made.

That popular Bayfront attraction has been closed since late April.

Barring any weather delays, it is currently scheduled to reopen on Thursday, June 30.

Some of the work being done includes repairs to the ledge, deck, and bowl.

That work will involve the removal and replacement of steel coping with concrete coping, replacing the steel edges with granite, and repairs to the cracks.

The repairs will cost around $70,000.