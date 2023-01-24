Watch Now
Cold front to bring storms, fire danger

Severe Outlook
Posted at 6:49 AM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 08:20:49-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

Be weather-aware today and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts!

We're starting out with light rain this morning and strong winds. By this afternoon, those winds will continue to intensify and shift direction. Expect heavy rain to transition to scattered thunderstorms early this afternoon.

A cold front is approaching our area today and will arrive by the afternoon. As this cold front approaches, communities in our northern counties could experience severe thunderstorms. This means we can't rule out an isolated tornado, hail one inch in diameter, and strong winds in excess of 60 MPH.

