Code_It camp hopes to attract more students to STEM related careers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students have been wracking their brains all week while learning more about coding, programming and other STEM related fields.

The #Code_It camp, hosted by West Oso Elementary and Del Mar College, allows for students like Samara Sanders to explore the latest technologies and expand their skills.

The camp took place at DEl Mar's Oso Creek campus on the Southside of Corpus Christi.

Sanders, an eighth grader at Metro Middle School, said the camp allowed her to do things she has never done before.

“Basically, we learn how to code and build robots. We learned how to build a drone and drive them,” she said.

Throughout the camp, students are engaged in a variety of workshops including robotics, and artificial intelligence. With the guidance of skilled mentors, they have the opportunity to work on real-world projects, making their learning experience both challenging and rewarding.

Harper Davira was also a participant in this years #Code_It camp. The eighth grader said that the camp has challenged her.

“It’s really fun and I am being challenged. It helps my brain stay active during the summer,” Davira said.

The camp also features a student showcase where participants present their projects to their peers and mentors. It's a chance for these young innovators to display their creations and receive feedback from industry professional, but they said it was a bigger meaning for them.

“I want to experience something new. You never really see African American girls try robotics, so I want to make something new for us,” Sanders said.

Davira hoped to give an inspiring glimpse into the world of technology and show people the potential it holds for the future.

“I really enjoy it and it can help show other girls that you can come join coding and it’s not just for the boys,” she said.

This past week was for intermediate students, and next week more advanced students will be participating.

Organizers of the camp said their goal is to expose more students to the world of STEM and students said their experience has been very rewarding.

