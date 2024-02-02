Cocaine found washed up on S. Padre Island beach

On January 30th, while patrolling the beaches near Beach Access 3 on South Padre Island, Cameron County Parks Rangers were notified of a large plastic bag washed up on the beach. Inside the bag were 25 bricks of cocaine wrapped in cellophane with the image of a Toucan on them.

The Park Rangers contacted Border Patrol agents at Fort Brown about what they found, according to a press release from the Cameron County Park Ranger Division.

Cameron County Park Ranger Division

The cocaine weighed in at 29.5 kilos and has an estimated street value of $745,000.

“Outstanding coordination and collaboration with our partners,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez, “These narcotic smuggling cases highlight the threat by Drug Trafficking Organizations impacting our region every day. I commend the relentless work performed by our partner agencies and our RGV Border Patrol agents working hard to keep our border and community safe.”

