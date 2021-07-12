CoastalLife Credit Union hosts financial day camp for kids

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CoastLife Credit Union is hosting its first interactive in-person financial Friday day camp for kids to teach them about financial responsibility.

CoastLife Credit Union said the idea for the camp came from a college student who heard about credit and how to improve your credit score through the social media app TikTok. CoastLife Credit Union decided it needed to start a financial summer boot camp teaching kids about credit and savings.

Kristen Bily, Vice President of Marketing for CoastalLife Credit Union, said the camp is for kids who want to take that next step in their financial journey but don’t know how. Bily said kids will learn about credit card responsibility, what credit score is and how that can help you get the things you want and also teach kids about savings.

“Every kid that will come to this camp will be set up with a savings account from us at Coast Life credit union. And they can use that to start their financial journey and build up from their and they will also be receiving education about that,” said Bily.

she said kids will also learn, “what to do with a savings account, how to save your money, and how to reach that goal if they are trying to save for a car or plan for college. You know this is the perfect opportunity to have that discussion and have those goals started.”

Camp runs from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. and lunch is provided. Each camp is limited to 10 participants. For those taking part, the $5 fee is waived and a $5 deposit will be placed in a savings account. The schedule for Financial Friday day camp is below:

July 16 Ages 11-12

July 23 Ages 15-18

July 30 Ages 11-14

For sign-up information, visit the CoastalLife Credit Union's Facebook page here.

